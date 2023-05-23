Business Analyst at Codeplex – Gauteng Bryanston

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our team, this is a hybrid role, however, the successful candidate would work remotely for the majority of the time and be required to travel to clients and our Joburg office (own transport is a must).

Role Description:

The Business Analyst bridges the gap between the client and the technical team by gathering business requirements, translating them into business and functional specifications, and actively being involved in all aspects of the SDLC from project inception to implementation.

The BA role includes the following responsibilities:

Interact with clients and stakeholders to gather and define business and functional requirements

Produce process flows and mapping, business and functional specifications

Define As Is and To Be processes

Define and manage project scope

Collaborate with the technical team to understand and contribute to solution design

Design test cases and where necessary, perform End to End testing including integration testing

Minimum qualifications and experience required:

IT qualification – BSc Comp Sci / BCom IT / BA diploma advantageous, other IT qualifications will be considered based on combined work experience

At least 4 years experience as a BA

Short Term Insurance Claims industry business knowledge advantageous

Exposure to both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Communication skills

Organisational Skills

SDLC

API

C-suite Engagement

Business analysis

Time Management

Multitasking

Leadership

team player

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

