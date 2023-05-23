Business Analyst at Codeplex – Gauteng Bryanston

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our team, this is a hybrid role, however, the successful candidate would work remotely for the majority of the time and be required to travel to clients and our Joburg office (own transport is a must).
Role Description:
The Business Analyst bridges the gap between the client and the technical team by gathering business requirements, translating them into business and functional specifications, and actively being involved in all aspects of the SDLC from project inception to implementation.
The BA role includes the following responsibilities:
- Interact with clients and stakeholders to gather and define business and functional requirements
- Produce process flows and mapping, business and functional specifications
- Define As Is and To Be processes
- Define and manage project scope
- Collaborate with the technical team to understand and contribute to solution design
- Design test cases and where necessary, perform End to End testing including integration testing
Minimum qualifications and experience required:
- IT qualification – BSc Comp Sci / BCom IT / BA diploma advantageous, other IT qualifications will be considered based on combined work experience
- At least 4 years experience as a BA
- Short Term Insurance Claims industry business knowledge advantageous
- Exposure to both Agile and Waterfall methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Communication skills
- Organisational Skills
- SDLC
- API
- C-suite Engagement
- Business analysis
- Time Management
- Multitasking
- Leadership
- team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree