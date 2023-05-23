Business Analyst at Metropolitan Health – Western Cape Bellville

The client is looking for a Business Analyst that will coordinate the business analysis efforts and provides the conduit between understanding business processes and requirements and building software solutions to meet the business needs.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Analyse and examine the organizational Goals, Opportunities and Problems as communicated in the original assumptions
  • Prepare Business Case review to prudently validate or disprove the initial assumptions
  • Ensure Project directive aligns with organizational objectives
  • Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
  • Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
  • Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
  • Documents the functional and technical design of the system
  • Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
  • Working closely with Developers, QA Testers to understand business concerns & constraints as well as potential implementation of design
  • Facilitate the implementation of new/enhanced processes
  • Preparation of Acceptance Criteria that forms the basis of QA and UAT test cases
  • Work with QA Tester to build robust test case scenarios which adequately support Organizational Use Cases
  • Create user manuals
  • Create training materials

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 4 years business analysis experience
  • BPMN Experience
  • Business Process Mapping Experience
  • Health / medical aid domain Knowledge & Experience would be advantageous
  • In depth understanding of the public sector Health Product would be advantageous
  • Good understanding of Best practices

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • BPMN
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Our client provides innovate insurance and financial solutions that are tailor – made to suit all your financial needs. They have been serving the South African market for over a century. They believe that financial literacy paired with expert advice enables you to make good decisions about your money.

