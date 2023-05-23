Business Analyst at Metropolitan Health

The client is looking for a Business Analyst that will coordinate the business analysis efforts and provides the conduit between understanding business processes and requirements and building software solutions to meet the business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
- Analyse and examine the organizational Goals, Opportunities and Problems as communicated in the original assumptions
- Prepare Business Case review to prudently validate or disprove the initial assumptions
- Ensure Project directive aligns with organizational objectives
- Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
- Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
- Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
- Documents the functional and technical design of the system
- Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
- Working closely with Developers, QA Testers to understand business concerns & constraints as well as potential implementation of design
- Facilitate the implementation of new/enhanced processes
- Preparation of Acceptance Criteria that forms the basis of QA and UAT test cases
- Work with QA Tester to build robust test case scenarios which adequately support Organizational Use Cases
- Create user manuals
- Create training materials
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years business analysis experience
- BPMN Experience
- Business Process Mapping Experience
- Health / medical aid domain Knowledge & Experience would be advantageous
- In depth understanding of the public sector Health Product would be advantageous
- Good understanding of Best practices
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Workshop Facilitation
- BPMN
- Requirement Gathering
- Business Process Mapping
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
About The Employer:
Our client provides innovate insurance and financial solutions that are tailor – made to suit all your financial needs. They have been serving the South African market for over a century. They believe that financial literacy paired with expert advice enables you to make good decisions about your money.