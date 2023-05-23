Business Analyst at Metropolitan Health

The client is looking for a Business Analyst that will coordinate the business analysis efforts and provides the conduit between understanding business processes and requirements and building software solutions to meet the business needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyse and examine the organizational Goals, Opportunities and Problems as communicated in the original assumptions

Prepare Business Case review to prudently validate or disprove the initial assumptions

Ensure Project directive aligns with organizational objectives

Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes

Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems

Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)

Documents the functional and technical design of the system

Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria

Working closely with Developers, QA Testers to understand business concerns & constraints as well as potential implementation of design

Facilitate the implementation of new/enhanced processes

Preparation of Acceptance Criteria that forms the basis of QA and UAT test cases

Work with QA Tester to build robust test case scenarios which adequately support Organizational Use Cases

Create user manuals

Create training materials

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 4 years business analysis experience

BPMN Experience

Business Process Mapping Experience

Health / medical aid domain Knowledge & Experience would be advantageous

In depth understanding of the public sector Health Product would be advantageous

Good understanding of Best practices

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Workshop Facilitation

BPMN

Requirement Gathering

Business Process Mapping

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Our client provides innovate insurance and financial solutions that are tailor – made to suit all your financial needs. They have been serving the South African market for over a century. They believe that financial literacy paired with expert advice enables you to make good decisions about your money.

Learn more/Apply for this position