Business Analyst III – Gauteng Sandown

As a Business Analyst, you will be responsible for all aspects of business analysis. You’ll ensure that the current process works well by taking it through its lifecycle from initial design to testing and finally implementation. You’ll be working closely with both the IT department and non-technical members of the team to provide accurate information regarding how an application or system works. This position requires some experience in databases as well as familiarity with Enterprise Applications Development (EAD). Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server is also required.

Requirements

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile products delivery, and lean principles based on Nedbank’s delivery approach as per the BA method, frameworks, standards, tools, technique

Conduct elicitation and collaboration to obtain information from stakeholders

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile coaches, product and BITE owners

Decompose document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives, user stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development, and all requirement categories

Co-located with project teams to assess and create information architectures, classify and map data elements, and document requirements

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user, and support change management commercialization

Designates and ensures the integrity of data objects; develops, test, and evaluate technical specifications for data processing systems; and develops and maintains object documentation

Performs data entry, forms validation, data transformation, and other data management processes

Designs and executes end-to-end business process change management (BPCM) for one or more application projects, providing guidance on processes, priorities, and requirements

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDM’s

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues

Provide vendor advice on storage area network (SAN) connectivity, availability solutions, and networking device management

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering or a related field required

5 – 8 years BA experience, manage multiple IT projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors

2 years of experience in IT, software development, and analysis required

3 years of experience as a Business Analyst

Experience with relational databases (SQL Server, Oracle, SQLite), and data modeling

Experience with web application development using ASP.NET MVC, C#, Javascript, HTML and Agile preferred

Experience working with Microsoft Project and Visio a plus

Must have experience with the following: SharePoint, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

.Net

C#

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position