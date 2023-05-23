Business Analyst (IT) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Summary:
The Business Analyst role will be focused on data, information systems and processes, and will be in charge of assessing information technology systems as well as making suggestions on how they can better meet business needs.
Essential Functions:
- Research & Data analysis
- Business systems analysis and documentation
- Business process design and mapping
- Schedule, plan, and lead requirement gathering and review meetings with key stakeholders
- Consult with senior stakeholders to identify business problems and opportunities
- Work with Product Owners, Design, and Development to convert business requirements into a developer a friendly specification
- Conceptualization and proposal of solutions and business case development
- Stay abreast of industry best practices and trends in business analysis
Required Skilled:
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences
- Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships
- Flexible and adaptable
- Strong attention to detail
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving ability
- Strong leadership and facilitation skills
- Ability to work in ambiguous situations
- Organized with a natural inclination for planning strategy and tactics
- Problems solving approach, root cause identification skills, and critical thinking skills
Experience and Qualification:
- Bachelors degree in a related field
- Supply Chain experience (Advantageous)
- 4 Years or more experience as a business analyst
- IT / IT Product business analysis experience (Advantageous)
- CargoWise One and/or Softeon WMS experience (Advantageous)
- Experience in workshop-based methodologies
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Microsoft Office
- Trends
About The Employer:
Our client in the fright forwarding industry is looking for a Business Analyst (IT) to join their team in Port Elizabeth.