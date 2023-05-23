Business Analyst (IT) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Summary:

The Business Analyst role will be focused on data, information systems and processes, and will be in charge of assessing information technology systems as well as making suggestions on how they can better meet business needs.

Essential Functions:

Research & Data analysis

Business systems analysis and documentation

Business process design and mapping

Schedule, plan, and lead requirement gathering and review meetings with key stakeholders

Consult with senior stakeholders to identify business problems and opportunities

Work with Product Owners, Design, and Development to convert business requirements into a developer a friendly specification

Conceptualization and proposal of solutions and business case development

Stay abreast of industry best practices and trends in business analysis

Required Skilled:

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences

Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships

Flexible and adaptable

Strong attention to detail

Excellent analytical and problem-solving ability

Strong leadership and facilitation skills

Ability to work in ambiguous situations

Organized with a natural inclination for planning strategy and tactics

Problems solving approach, root cause identification skills, and critical thinking skills

Experience and Qualification:

Bachelors degree in a related field

Supply Chain experience (Advantageous)

4 Years or more experience as a business analyst

IT / IT Product business analysis experience (Advantageous)

CargoWise One and/or Softeon WMS experience (Advantageous)

Experience in workshop-based methodologies

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Microsoft Office

Trends

About The Employer:

Our client in the fright forwarding industry is looking for a Business Analyst (IT) to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position