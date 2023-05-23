Business Analyst – Technical – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Technical Business Analyst. The position will be remote but the candidate may also make use of the office space should he/she prefer to work from an office setting.

The Technical Business Analyst will assist the team in the Technical and Reliability Department with a couple of Technical Projects related to Engineering systems that focuses on Systems development, integration and reporting.

This role will assist the development teams to manage the Business Requirements and manage it through the development process with the development teams in order to ensure the solution is ultimately fit for purpose.

A person with substantial software development lifecycle experience will be best suited for this role as he/she will be familiar with the concepts and terminology.

A large part of this role will also be to keep the relevant project documentation up to date as the project progresses through development and testing to deployment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Development

Integration

Reporting

