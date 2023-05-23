Business Intelligence Developer

Our client a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer to join their team.

Job Purpose:

To develop, deploy, and maintain BI and Analytical solutions using the relevant query tools, data visualization & interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modelling tools, thereby transforming data into knowledge for business / client use.

Key Performance Areas:

Business Intelligence Development.

Process Efficiency

Project Management

Compliance

Customer Service

Cost Control

Job Specifications

Qualifications (minimum):

BSc Computer Science or Information Technology.

Qualifications (preferred):

Post Graduate qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience:

5 years’ experience as a BI Developer in:

Using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), Including:

SQL Server development experience with T-SQL., UDFs, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexed Views, and Tables.

Demonstrable experience in using MS OLAP technologies in SSAS (Tabular).

DAX and MDX.

SQL Server query tuning expertise using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance.

1-2 years’ experience in:

Modern data warehouse architecture design and implementation in Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).

Development, deployment, and administration of PowerBi Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).

M Code and DAX within PowerBi.

Additional Requirements:

Certification: MS SQL (including SSRS, SSAS and SSIS) and Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).

Technical Competencies:

Data Modelling: Solid understanding of database design principles using normalization and standard methodologies.

Information and Data Analytics.

Data Management and Solutions practice and knowledge.

General SA Financial markets knowledge.

