Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer to join their team.
Job Purpose:
To develop, deploy, and maintain BI and Analytical solutions using the relevant query tools, data visualization & interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modelling tools, thereby transforming data into knowledge for business / client use.
Key Performance Areas:
- Business Intelligence Development.
- Process Efficiency
- Project Management
- Compliance
- Customer Service
- Cost Control
Job Specifications
Qualifications (minimum):
- BSc Computer Science or Information Technology.
Qualifications (preferred):
- Post Graduate qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.
Experience:
- 5 years’ experience as a BI Developer in:
- Using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), Including:
- SQL Server development experience with T-SQL., UDFs, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexed Views, and Tables.
- Demonstrable experience in using MS OLAP technologies in SSAS (Tabular).
- DAX and MDX.
- SQL Server query tuning expertise using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance.
- 1-2 years’ experience in:
- Modern data warehouse architecture design and implementation in Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).
- Development, deployment, and administration of PowerBi Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).
- M Code and DAX within PowerBi.
Additional Requirements:
- Certification: MS SQL (including SSRS, SSAS and SSIS) and Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).
Technical Competencies:
- Data Modelling: Solid understanding of database design principles using normalization and standard methodologies.
- Information and Data Analytics.
- Data Management and Solutions practice and knowledge.
- General SA Financial markets knowledge.
