Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 23, 2023

Our client a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer to join their team.
Job Purpose:
To develop, deploy, and maintain BI and Analytical solutions using the relevant query tools, data visualization & interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modelling tools, thereby transforming data into knowledge for business / client use.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Business Intelligence Development.
  • Process Efficiency
  • Project Management
  • Compliance
  • Customer Service
  • Cost Control

Job Specifications
Qualifications (minimum):

  • BSc Computer Science or Information Technology.

Qualifications (preferred):

  • Post Graduate qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience as a BI Developer in:
  • Using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), Including:
  • SQL Server development experience with T-SQL., UDFs, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexed Views, and Tables.
  • Demonstrable experience in using MS OLAP technologies in SSAS (Tabular).
  • DAX and MDX.
  • SQL Server query tuning expertise using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance.
  • 1-2 years’ experience in:
  • Modern data warehouse architecture design and implementation in Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).
  • Development, deployment, and administration of PowerBi Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).
  • M Code and DAX within PowerBi.

Additional Requirements:

  • Certification: MS SQL (including SSRS, SSAS and SSIS) and Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).

Technical Competencies:

  • Data Modelling: Solid understanding of database design principles using normalization and standard methodologies.
  • Information and Data Analytics.
  • Data Management and Solutions practice and knowledge.
  • General SA Financial markets knowledge.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SQL
  • Data
  • Business Intelligence Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position