Cobol Programmer

May 23, 2023

Description

  • To design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS Architecture)
  • To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications
  • To ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, On-line account headers and account header batch runs.

Responsibilities

  • Providing production support for a specific application or group of applications. Activities include code problem analysis, fixing, testing and releasing to the production environment according to SLA’s
  • Ensuring that all change control documentation is completed and signed off prior to releasing the code to the production environment.
  • Analyzing, coding and testing simple to moderate modules (both new and changes to existing programs) from design specifications.
  • Ensuring the finished product meets the design objectives and any other appropriate criteria associated with the original request.
  • Ensuring that a minimal number of SIRS are logged against the task in the testing environments.
  • Ensuring that there are no comebacks once the code has been released into the production environment.
  • Investigating and resolving comebacks.
  • Producing complete and accurate documentation for work based on current documentation standards.
  • Supporting the testing team when the new / changed code is being tested.
  • Identify and resolve data integrity issues. This includes fixing the data correctly the first time.
  • Completing data fix documentation and ensuring that when the documentation is signed off the data has been corrected according to the data fix documentation.
  • Ensuring a good understanding of the task / datafix at hand.
  • Ensuring correctness of own work prior to reporting on completion to the supervisor.
  • Displaying a moderate proficiency level of the programming languages and tools used in their area (C# and/or COBOL, and SQL OR .Net/ Java /Phython / CSharp and is willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]).
  • Assisting with the data preparation for implementation of new departments.
  • Understands overall team workload and focus ensuring assistance is provided to fellow team members where possible.
  • Conduct project and issue management (status reporting, ETC/budget reporting) for assigned scope of work.
  • Informal daily feedback on status of tasks assigned to the individual.
  • Working effectively as part of a team and seeks to support the team’s goals.
  • Broadening own technical, functional and industry skill base (Microsof office).
  • Provide a quality service to the client.
  • Understand client’s business needs.
  • Prioritise own workload.
  • Basic working knowledge of one medium / large sized functional area (alternately basic working knowledge of multiple small functional areas).
  • Reporting weekly turnarounds to supervisor by 8:30 on Monday mornings.

Requirements

  • IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL
  • WINDOWS OS
  • COBOL
  • C or C#
  • MS Office
  • FTP
  • SQL
  • OR .Net/ Java /Python /C#
  • Willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Appropriate and recognised formal IT training
  • Minimum 2 years development experience

Desired Skills:

  • Cobol
  • IBM Mainframe

