Cyber Security Engineer Endpoints – Gauteng Midrand

This position will be responsible for the implementation, support, and maintenance of Symantec Endpoint Protection and related solutions for clients.
This is a 3-year Fixed Term Contract Position
Summary of the job:
- Implementation, support and maintenance, of Symantec Endpoint Protection and related solutions (SESC, SMG, SMS, ICDx, ICDM, EDR, DCS) for clients.
- Technical support related to Symantec security technologies;
- Identify and remediate possible threats or software issues;
- Support multiple clients;
- Monthly SLA reporting;
- Remote support where necessary;
- Standby duties;
- Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.
The following qualifications, experience, and certifications (or similar) will be required:
- Tertiary qualification in IT or IT related field.
- A minimum of 4-8 years’ experience in the implementation, maintenance and support of Information Technology and/or Security solutions (required)
or
- A minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in the implementation, maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint and/or related solutions (advisable).
- Valid certification in relevant Symantec products (required).
- Security+ or similar certification (advisable).
- ITIL certification (advisable).
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
- Symantec Endpoint Protection
- Symantec