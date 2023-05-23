Cyber Security Engineer Endpoints – Gauteng Midrand

This position will be responsible for the implementation, support, and maintenance of Symantec Endpoint Protection and related solutions for clients.

This is a 3-year Fixed Term Contract Position
Summary of the job:

  • Implementation, support and maintenance, of Symantec Endpoint Protection and related solutions (SESC, SMG, SMS, ICDx, ICDM, EDR, DCS) for clients.
  • Technical support related to Symantec security technologies;
  • Identify and remediate possible threats or software issues;
  • Support multiple clients;
  • Monthly SLA reporting;
  • Remote support where necessary;
  • Standby duties;
  • Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.

The following qualifications, experience, and certifications (or similar) will be required:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT or IT related field.
  • A minimum of 4-8 years’ experience in the implementation, maintenance and support of Information Technology and/or Security solutions (required)

or

  • A minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in the implementation, maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint and/or related solutions (advisable).
  • Valid certification in relevant Symantec products (required).
  • Security+ or similar certification (advisable).
  • ITIL certification (advisable).

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber Security
  • Symantec Endpoint Protection
  • Symantec

