Cyber Security Engineer Endpoints – Gauteng Midrand

This position will be responsible for the implementation, support, and maintenance of Symantec Endpoint Protection and related solutions for clients.

This is a 3-year Fixed Term Contract Position

Summary of the job:

Implementation, support and maintenance, of Symantec Endpoint Protection and related solutions (SESC, SMG, SMS, ICDx, ICDM, EDR, DCS) for clients.

Technical support related to Symantec security technologies;

Identify and remediate possible threats or software issues;

Support multiple clients;

Monthly SLA reporting;

Remote support where necessary;

Standby duties;

Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.

The following qualifications, experience, and certifications (or similar) will be required:

Tertiary qualification in IT or IT related field.

A minimum of 4-8 years’ experience in the implementation, maintenance and support of Information Technology and/or Security solutions (required)

or

A minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in the implementation, maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint and/or related solutions (advisable).

Valid certification in relevant Symantec products (required).

Security+ or similar certification (advisable).

ITIL certification (advisable).

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

Symantec Endpoint Protection

Symantec

Learn more/Apply for this position