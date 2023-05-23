Cyber Security Engineer Firewalls – Gauteng Midrand

May 23, 2023

Job Title: Cyber Security Engineer (Firewalls & Network Security)
Department: Cyber Security (Service Delivery & Professional Services)
Reports to: Service Delivery Manager

3 Year Fixed Term Contract
This position will be responsible for the implementation, management and monitoring of Checkpoint and/or Palo Alto Networks Firewalls and related solutions

Summary of the job:

  • Implementation and support of firewall solutions (Checkpoint, Palo Alto Networks).
  • Implementation and support of VPN solutions.
  • Implementation and support of Secure Gateway solution.
  • Implement and maintain security technologies.
  • Servicing and support to multiple clients.
  • Technical support related to Network security technologies.
  • Monthly SLA reporting.
  • Remote support where necessary.
  • Standby duties.
  • Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.

The Jobholder will need to have the following experience:

  • Checkpoint Firewall installation, maintenance and support skills (at least three to five years) or
  • Firewall installation, maintenance and support skills (at least three to five years Palo Alto, Cisco, Fortinet, Forcepoint or similar);
  • Web Application Firewalls and Secure Web Gateways.
  • System Administration.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Azure networking and related security technologies.

The following certifications and qualifications (or similar) will be an advantage:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT or IT related field.
  • CCSE – Checkpoint Certified Security Expert (required).
  • CNSE Azure – Checkpoint Cloud Network Security Expert for Azure.
  • PCNSE – Palo Alto Certified Network Security Engineer.
  • PSE – Palo Alto Networks Accredited Systems Engineer Foundation.
  • Network+.
  • Security+.
  • Secured SD-WAN Networks Firewalls.
  • NSE 1-4 Fortinet.
  • FSCA – ForeScout Certified Associate.
  • FSCP – ForeScout Certified Professional.
  • FSCE – ForeScout Certified Engineer.

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber Security
  • Symantec
  • firewalls
  • network security

Learn more/Apply for this position