Job Title: Cyber Security Engineer (Firewalls & Network Security)
Department: Cyber Security (Service Delivery & Professional Services)
Reports to: Service Delivery Manager
3 Year Fixed Term Contract
This position will be responsible for the implementation, management and monitoring of Checkpoint and/or Palo Alto Networks Firewalls and related solutions
Summary of the job:
- Implementation and support of firewall solutions (Checkpoint, Palo Alto Networks).
- Implementation and support of VPN solutions.
- Implementation and support of Secure Gateway solution.
- Implement and maintain security technologies.
- Servicing and support to multiple clients.
- Technical support related to Network security technologies.
- Monthly SLA reporting.
- Remote support where necessary.
- Standby duties.
- Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.
The Jobholder will need to have the following experience:
- Checkpoint Firewall installation, maintenance and support skills (at least three to five years) or
- Firewall installation, maintenance and support skills (at least three to five years Palo Alto, Cisco, Fortinet, Forcepoint or similar);
- Web Application Firewalls and Secure Web Gateways.
- System Administration.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Azure networking and related security technologies.
The following certifications and qualifications (or similar) will be an advantage:
- Tertiary qualification in IT or IT related field.
- CCSE – Checkpoint Certified Security Expert (required).
- CNSE Azure – Checkpoint Cloud Network Security Expert for Azure.
- PCNSE – Palo Alto Certified Network Security Engineer.
- PSE – Palo Alto Networks Accredited Systems Engineer Foundation.
- Network+.
- Security+.
- Secured SD-WAN Networks Firewalls.
- NSE 1-4 Fortinet.
- FSCA – ForeScout Certified Associate.
- FSCP – ForeScout Certified Professional.
- FSCE – ForeScout Certified Engineer.
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
- Symantec
- firewalls
- network security