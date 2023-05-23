Cyber Security Engineer Firewalls

Job Title: Cyber Security Engineer (Firewalls & Network Security)

Department: Cyber Security (Service Delivery & Professional Services)

Reports to: Service Delivery Manager

3 Year Fixed Term Contract

This position will be responsible for the implementation, management and monitoring of Checkpoint and/or Palo Alto Networks Firewalls and related solutions

Summary of the job:

Implementation and support of firewall solutions (Checkpoint, Palo Alto Networks).

Implementation and support of VPN solutions.

Implementation and support of Secure Gateway solution.

Implement and maintain security technologies.

Servicing and support to multiple clients.

Technical support related to Network security technologies.

Monthly SLA reporting.

Remote support where necessary.

Standby duties.

Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.

The Jobholder will need to have the following experience:

Checkpoint Firewall installation, maintenance and support skills (at least three to five years) or

Firewall installation, maintenance and support skills (at least three to five years Palo Alto, Cisco, Fortinet, Forcepoint or similar);

Web Application Firewalls and Secure Web Gateways.

System Administration.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Azure networking and related security technologies.

The following certifications and qualifications (or similar) will be an advantage:

Tertiary qualification in IT or IT related field.

CCSE – Checkpoint Certified Security Expert (required).

CNSE Azure – Checkpoint Cloud Network Security Expert for Azure.

PCNSE – Palo Alto Certified Network Security Engineer.

PSE – Palo Alto Networks Accredited Systems Engineer Foundation.

Network+.

Security+.

Secured SD-WAN Networks Firewalls.

NSE 1-4 Fortinet.

FSCA – ForeScout Certified Associate.

FSCP – ForeScout Certified Professional.

FSCE – ForeScout Certified Engineer.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

Symantec

firewalls

network security

