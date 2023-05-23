Requirements
- Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage
- Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience in BI with over 5 years’ experience in implementing BI solutions, preferably, at an enterprise level
Responsibilities
- The Data Architect must understand the entire BI landscape in order to ensure that solutions are implemented in a sustainable manner
- Interact with business analysts and end users to establish information needs
- Conduct data analysis and data profiling on various source systems
- Design and document logical and physical data models using dimension modelling techniques
- Review data models with functional and technical teams
- Interact with software developers, business analysts, quality management and end users to communicate BI designs and solutions.
- Establish, maintain, and ensure compliance with data modelling and data integration standards
- Lead the creation, enhancement and implementation of newer BI standards and processes.
- Mentor junior team members.
Technical Skills
- The BI Data Architect should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement BI solutions. The BI systems analyst must have
- experience with the Microsoft BI stack and Oracle
- Specific technical skills desired include:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Solid experience in gathering requirements for reporting solutions and data analytics.
- Solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings
- Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop prototype solutions (Power BI, Excel)
- Strong SQL query writing ability (across database environments)
- Strong experience in logical and physical data modelling using a variety of techniques including Kimball.
- Strong database fundamentals and data modelling knowledge (normalization and de-normalization).
- Experience in ETL design and good understanding of ETL solution architectures.
- Good understanding of ODS, data warehouse, data mart, cube, and database technologies.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Navigating ambiguity and complexity
- Strong understanding of Master Data management (MDM), Metadata Management and Data Governance (DG)
- Microsoft data technology skills (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)
Other duties include:
- Establish domain specific standards, near/mid-term strategy, and roadmaps
- Assist the BI Unit in creating the vision for future state technologies and architecture
- Participate in research and development efforts (proofs of concept, prototypes), as subject matter experts, when introducing new technologies.
- Provide technical expertise to assist in level of effort estimates (LOE), technical resource planning and work breakdown structures for proposed and
- current work to support Project Management
- Participate in various phases of the SDLC to perform QA/architectural review functions and to ensure adherence to Architecture technology standards and
- project specific solutions architecture. (i.e., design reviews).
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SQL
- Solution Architecture
- Enterprise Architecture
- data warehouse
- Oracle
- Data modelling
- Data architecture
- Master Data Management
- Data Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree