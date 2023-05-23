Developer at Codeplex – Gauteng Bryanston

We are looking for a Developer to join our team, this is a hybrid role, however, the successful candidate would work remotely for the majority of the time and be required to travel to clients and our Joburg office (own transport is a must).
Role Description:
Responsible for developing, and maintaining solutions in a collaborative environment. The successful candidate will work with a team of developers, analysts, and business resources to build high-performance enterprise systems. Developers are actively involved in multiple aspects of SDLC from project inception to implementation.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in the planning and rollout of enterprise systems project
- Conduction system work breakdowns and assist in the compilation of the technical design specifications
- Perform software development according to specifications
- Perform software unit and system testing of the enterprise system
- Perform troubleshooting of the enterprise systems
- Identify bugs and prepare fixes and enhancements to the code
- Test technical changes and coordinate the release of the change requests
- Provide mentor and skills transfer to team members and junior developers in presentations, workshops, and one-on-one sessions
Minimum qualifications and experience required:
- Degree in Computer Science and other IT qualifications will be considered based on combined work experience
- At least 5 years experience as a Developer
- Short Term Insurance Claims industry business knowledge advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Detail-oriented
- Building multi-tier enterprise systems
- SDLC
- C#
- Scrum
- Agile software development
- Legacy code
- Sql Server
- Rest APIs
- net Core
- Git
- Ajax
- SASS
- Javascript
- Multitasking
- fast learner
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree