Developer at Codeplex – Gauteng Bryanston

We are looking for a Developer to join our team, this is a hybrid role, however, the successful candidate would work remotely for the majority of the time and be required to travel to clients and our Joburg office (own transport is a must).

Role Description:

Responsible for developing, and maintaining solutions in a collaborative environment. The successful candidate will work with a team of developers, analysts, and business resources to build high-performance enterprise systems. Developers are actively involved in multiple aspects of SDLC from project inception to implementation.

Responsibilities:

Participate in the planning and rollout of enterprise systems project

Conduction system work breakdowns and assist in the compilation of the technical design specifications

Perform software development according to specifications

Perform software unit and system testing of the enterprise system

Perform troubleshooting of the enterprise systems

Identify bugs and prepare fixes and enhancements to the code

Test technical changes and coordinate the release of the change requests

Provide mentor and skills transfer to team members and junior developers in presentations, workshops, and one-on-one sessions

Minimum qualifications and experience required:

Degree in Computer Science and other IT qualifications will be considered based on combined work experience

At least 5 years experience as a Developer

Short Term Insurance Claims industry business knowledge advantageous

Desired Skills:

Detail-oriented

Building multi-tier enterprise systems

SDLC

C#

Scrum

Agile software development

Legacy code

Sql Server

Rest APIs

net Core

Git

Ajax

SASS

Javascript

Multitasking

fast learner

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

