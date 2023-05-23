Developer at Codeplex

May 23, 2023

We are looking for a Developer to join our team, this is a hybrid role, however, the successful candidate would work remotely for the majority of the time and be required to travel to clients and our Joburg office (own transport is a must).

Role Description:

Responsible for developing, and maintaining solutions in a collaborative environment. The successful candidate will work with a team of developers, analysts, and business resources to build high-performance enterprise systems. Developers are actively involved in multiple aspects of SDLC from project inception to implementation.

Responsibilities:

  • Participate in the planning and rollout of enterprise systems project
  • Conduction system work breakdowns and assist in the compilation of the technical design specifications
  • Perform software development according to specifications
  • Perform software unit and system testing of the enterprise system
  • Perform troubleshooting of the enterprise systems
  • Identify bugs and prepare fixes and enhancements to the code
  • Test technical changes and coordinate the release of the change requests
  • Provide mentor and skills transfer to team members and junior developers in presentations, workshops, and one-on-one sessions

Minimum qualifications and experience required:

  • Degree in Computer Science and other IT qualifications will be considered based on combined work experience
  • At least 5 years experience as a Developer
  • Short Term Insurance Claims industry business knowledge advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Detail-oriented
  • Building multi-tier enterprise systems
  • SDLC
  • C#
  • Scrum
  • Agile software development
  • Legacy code
  • Sql Server
  • Rest APIs
  • net Core
  • Git
  • Ajax
  • SASS
  • Javascript
  • Multitasking
  • fast learner

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

