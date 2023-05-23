Documentum Developer – Gauteng

Are you passionate about coming up with documentation strategies, solutions and improvements? Our client is looking for documentation specialists to join their dynamic team. The successful incumbent will hold an IT related degree or diploma and will be responsible for developing, refining, analyzing and testing systems. You will identify needs and faults, reduce errors and improve system performance. You will prepare reports on and review technical aspects of documentation; and make use of documentum tools to develop and process documents and maintain security. This opportunity will have you working remotely with a team of Developers who thrive on being self-managed. Can you afford to miss out on this opportunity?

· – Bachelors degree, Diploma in IT

· – 4 years development experience

· – Java and J2EE technologies

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to Zethu : [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

jAVA

Documentum

J2EE

