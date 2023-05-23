Electrical Project Systems Engineer – Renewables – Cape Town – Western Cape Parow

Our client in the renewables industry is looking for an Electrical Project Systems Engineer to join their Research and Development team in Parow, Cape Town.

Reporting to the R&D Manager, the Electrical Project Systems Engineer will be a key contributor throughout all phases of the development project (life cycle management), ensuring that clear processes are defined and followed, requirements are established, broken down to lower levels and proven to be met by the product by functional testing, qualification and certification.

The successful individual will be part of the Project R&D Team, and will contribute to the project deliverables to ensure that these are met or exceeded. The Electrical Project Systems Engineer shall employ appropriate discipline processes, practices and tools to ensure efficient working practices and engineering discipline quality objectives.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

The position will focus primarily on systems management of the product, but as the team is small, the position will be expected to perform a wide variety of tasks

Key Responsibilities:

Assist with the establishment and execution of technical processes for:

Defining product (system) requirements and design

Allocation of product (system) requirements from system level to HW/SW level

Defining interface specifications

Assist with the establishment of technical management processes for:

Design (Life cycle management)

Risk management

Configuration management

Quality assurance

Ensure that requirements relevant to the product and market are established based on input from local regulatory bodies (Sanas, SABS, NRCS, etc.), international standards (IEC etc.) and captured in compliance documentation (e.g.: letter of authority etc.)

Ensure allocation of said requirements are established in co-operation with design team

Organise and link requirements in a logical way by assisting with the development of a requirements tracking tool

Produce evidence that processes have been followed and requirements have been met by test and qualification (e.g.: product compliance test report)

Ensure System Validation and Verification Plans are prepared to provide evidence for functional and non-functional requirements

General:

Participate in the development of test strategies for devices and systems

Must be able to handle the requirements of a senior team member

Engage and provide insight in a multi-disciplined team

Capture and document product requirements

Assist in writing technical specifications

Manage the implementation/testing of new versions of design software and hardware.

Optimisation of product performance requirements, cost, and reliability

Track and review project status with management

Provide peer guidance to/of junior engineers and technicians to bring projects to successful completion

Interface with other R&D team members and supply chain as needed to develop cost-effective high-quality design.

Recommend changes in procedure, design or equipment where necessary

Manage documentation and designs in a change-controlled environment

REQUIREMENTS:

BEng/BSc Electrical Engineering or similar

At least 10 years’ experience (new product development environment)

Experience with certification authorities and working knowledge of relevant local regulatory bodies and international standards pertaining to electrical consumer goods specific to renewable energy source/generation.

Excellent communication and technical writing skills

Strong working knowledge of MS Office

Structured work processes and methods

Advantageous Skills:

Strong communication and listening skills

Working knowledge of requirement capture and break down tools

Design/Implementation of standards/workflows

Structured/Systematic hardware management

Release testing procedures

Documentation standards

Version Control

Desired Skills:

electrical project systems engineer

new product development

power generation

certification authorities

regulatory bodies

electrical consumer goods

renewables

R&D

