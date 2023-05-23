Electrical Project Systems Engineer – Renewables – Cape Town

Our client in the renewables industry is looking for an Electrical Project Systems Engineer to join their Research and Development team in Parow, Cape Town.
Reporting to the R&D Manager, the Electrical Project Systems Engineer will be a key contributor throughout all phases of the development project (life cycle management), ensuring that clear processes are defined and followed, requirements are established, broken down to lower levels and proven to be met by the product by functional testing, qualification and certification.
The successful individual will be part of the Project R&D Team, and will contribute to the project deliverables to ensure that these are met or exceeded. The Electrical Project Systems Engineer shall employ appropriate discipline processes, practices and tools to ensure efficient working practices and engineering discipline quality objectives.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
The position will focus primarily on systems management of the product, but as the team is small, the position will be expected to perform a wide variety of tasks
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist with the establishment and execution of technical processes for:
- Defining product (system) requirements and design
- Allocation of product (system) requirements from system level to HW/SW level
- Defining interface specifications
- Assist with the establishment of technical management processes for:
- Design (Life cycle management)
- Risk management
- Configuration management
- Quality assurance
- Ensure that requirements relevant to the product and market are established based on input from local regulatory bodies (Sanas, SABS, NRCS, etc.), international standards (IEC etc.) and captured in compliance documentation (e.g.: letter of authority etc.)
- Ensure allocation of said requirements are established in co-operation with design team
- Organise and link requirements in a logical way by assisting with the development of a requirements tracking tool
- Produce evidence that processes have been followed and requirements have been met by test and qualification (e.g.: product compliance test report)
- Ensure System Validation and Verification Plans are prepared to provide evidence for functional and non-functional requirements
General:
- Participate in the development of test strategies for devices and systems
- Must be able to handle the requirements of a senior team member
- Engage and provide insight in a multi-disciplined team
- Capture and document product requirements
- Assist in writing technical specifications
- Manage the implementation/testing of new versions of design software and hardware.
- Optimisation of product performance requirements, cost, and reliability
- Track and review project status with management
- Provide peer guidance to/of junior engineers and technicians to bring projects to successful completion
- Interface with other R&D team members and supply chain as needed to develop cost-effective high-quality design.
- Recommend changes in procedure, design or equipment where necessary
- Manage documentation and designs in a change-controlled environment
REQUIREMENTS:
- BEng/BSc Electrical Engineering or similar
- At least 10 years’ experience (new product development environment)
- Experience with certification authorities and working knowledge of relevant local regulatory bodies and international standards pertaining to electrical consumer goods specific to renewable energy source/generation.
- Excellent communication and technical writing skills
- Strong working knowledge of MS Office
- Structured work processes and methods
Advantageous Skills:
- Strong communication and listening skills
- Working knowledge of requirement capture and break down tools
- Design/Implementation of standards/workflows
- Structured/Systematic hardware management
- Release testing procedures
- Documentation standards
- Version Control
