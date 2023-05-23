Field Technician – Eastern Cape East London

Our client is seeking a young and vibrant Field Technician to join their team, based in East London. Successful candidate will be required to do service calls, installations, label deliveries, and cheque collections in the designated geographical area of the branch, and implement and apply quality procedures on a daily basis. Minimum Requirements:- Matric (with Mathematics) Driver’s license + own car Must have a Technical inclination. Duties to include:- Fixing and repairs as per calls logged on the system As appointed Verification Officer, ensures that scales are verified and sealed as per the Quality System Order spares required through the Service Manager and fixes problems with equipment Installs relevant software for equipment at new sites and ensures that scales work correctly Maintains Service Level Agreements with Corporate customers Does selling of labels and equipment where possible Does 6-monthly preventative maintenance on all service contracted scales *Reports on completed calls to the Branch and the Helpdesk. Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Deliveries

Installation

Monetary Collection

Quality Compliance

Report Writing

Service Level Agreements (SLA)

Technical Operations

