Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Digital Innovation, Development and Execution Partner is looking for a dynamic Front End Developer with 3-4 years of coding experience to develop, build and operate Front-End dashboards which integrate with its sophisticated large-scale transactional backend systems. You will create the structure, template or layouts of new projects using frameworks and libraries like Bootstrap, Angular, Ember, React, Vue, Django, jQuery and material design, implement basic SEO & plan new projects and page layouts using wireframes. You must be proficient in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, TypeScript and Angular.

DUTIES:

Build and develop Front End code –

Create the structure, template or layouts of new projects using frameworks and libraries like Bootstrap, Angular, Ember, React, Vue, Django, jQuery and material design.

Create dynamic page layouts based on API information.

Create responsive layouts for all device sizes.

Cross browser support for all modern browsers.

Implement basic SEO.

Debug code for optimum functioning –

Reproduce and locate source of reported bugs and issues.

Fix bugs and issues.

Communicate errors and solutions to Product Owners.

Maintain Front End code –

Manage source code and versioning.

Manage branching and pull requests.

Manage Projects –

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete.

Manage projects task in line with project workflow.

Identify and suggest user experience improvements.

Plan new projects and page layouts using wireframes.

Work with Product Owners to plan and execute project sprints.

Keep up with Front End Development environment and trends –

Good understanding of general user experience and be able to identify and implement changes in user experience trends.

Maintain and improve skill set.

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training.

Strategic thinking around service-oriented architecture.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the team’s continuous upskilling.

REQUIREMENTS:

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular

