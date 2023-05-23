Front-End Developer / UI/UX Designer

May 23, 2023

Job Title: Front-End Developer / UI/UX Designer (2-3 Years Experience)

We are looking for a front-end developer with strong design skills to join our team.

We are based in Tygerberg Park and are in the financial services industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop creative and innovative user interfaces for web and mobile applications.
  • Develop and maintain design systems, style guides, and UI/UX best practices to ensure consistent and coherent user experiences across all platforms.-
  • Implement responsive and efficient front-end interfaces using TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.
  • Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate APIs and optimize the performance of web applications.
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest UI/UX trends, techniques, and technologies.

Requirements:

  • 2-3 years of experience in front-end development and design work
  • Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, After Effects) and other design tools.
  • Strong understanding of responsive design principles and experience designing for multiple platforms (web, mobile, tablets).
  • Expertise in TypeScript, HTML, and CSS, with a solid understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues.
  • Familiarity with [URL Removed] is a plus.
  • Experience with Tailwind CSS is a plus but not required.
  • Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to clearly articulate design decisions and rationale to stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • UI/UX Design
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Front-end Development
  • TypeScritp

