Front-End Developer / UI/UX Designer – Western Cape Oakdale

Job Title: Front-End Developer / UI/UX Designer (2-3 Years Experience)
We are looking for a front-end developer with strong design skills to join our team.
We are based in Tygerberg Park and are in the financial services industry.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop creative and innovative user interfaces for web and mobile applications.
- Develop and maintain design systems, style guides, and UI/UX best practices to ensure consistent and coherent user experiences across all platforms.-
- Implement responsive and efficient front-end interfaces using TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.
- Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate APIs and optimize the performance of web applications.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest UI/UX trends, techniques, and technologies.
Requirements:
- 2-3 years of experience in front-end development and design work
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, After Effects) and other design tools.
- Strong understanding of responsive design principles and experience designing for multiple platforms (web, mobile, tablets).
- Expertise in TypeScript, HTML, and CSS, with a solid understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues.
- Familiarity with [URL Removed] is a plus.
- Experience with Tailwind CSS is a plus but not required.
- Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to clearly articulate design decisions and rationale to stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- UI/UX Design
- CSS
- HTML
- Front-end Development
- TypeScritp