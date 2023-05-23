Front-End Developer / UI/UX Designer – Western Cape Oakdale

Job Title: Front-End Developer / UI/UX Designer (2-3 Years Experience)

We are looking for a front-end developer with strong design skills to join our team.

We are based in Tygerberg Park and are in the financial services industry.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop creative and innovative user interfaces for web and mobile applications.

Develop and maintain design systems, style guides, and UI/UX best practices to ensure consistent and coherent user experiences across all platforms.-

Implement responsive and efficient front-end interfaces using TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.

Collaborate with back-end developers to integrate APIs and optimize the performance of web applications.

Stay up-to-date on the latest UI/UX trends, techniques, and technologies.

Requirements:

2-3 years of experience in front-end development and design work

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, After Effects) and other design tools.

Strong understanding of responsive design principles and experience designing for multiple platforms (web, mobile, tablets).

Expertise in TypeScript, HTML, and CSS, with a solid understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues.

Familiarity with [URL Removed] is a plus.

Experience with Tailwind CSS is a plus but not required.

Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to clearly articulate design decisions and rationale to stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

UI/UX Design

CSS

HTML

Front-end Development

TypeScritp

