Full stack Developer at Kwena

My client is currently looking for a Full stack Developer and this is a permanent position in Cape Town.

Candidates must have the following experience;

Windows

Linux

Java

Javascript

IOT

Relational db and SQL db (Postgres & Cassandra)

Python

App develpment is a bonus

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Java

Python

Linux

Windows

IOT

Relational db

SQL db

Learn more/Apply for this position