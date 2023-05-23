Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 23, 2023

Do you want to Work from Home and beat the rush hour traffic?

We have an excellent long-term contract for the perfect Full Stack Developer with the following skills, including design, architecture, implementation and testing. You should have an excellent understanding of object oriented programming using C# or similar languages

You will be required to have the following:

Candidate Requirements

  • .NET and. NETCore development using C#, MVC, HTML, [URL Removed]
  • Database management and administration
  • Entity Framework
  • Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code
  • Android mobile development with Xamarin and XAML
  • Source/Version control
  • Solid principles
  • Agile mythology

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or related field required.
  • 6-10 years of professional experience.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience developing software systems and web applications.

Experience working in a distributed environment is preferred; large scale distributed systems development experience preferred.

Our Client is a top consulting company focusing on the South African and International market. Our company offerrs the consultant brand-new state of art technology as it is developed.

Send me your updated CV and we can talk about how we can get you in touch.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Xamarin
  • XAML
  • C#
  • Full Stack
  • Visual Studio
  • Entity
  • HTML
  • MVC
  • .Net
  • .NetCore
  • XMLASP.NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position