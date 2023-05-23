Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Do you want to Work from Home and beat the rush hour traffic?

We have an excellent long-term contract for the perfect Full Stack Developer with the following skills, including design, architecture, implementation and testing. You should have an excellent understanding of object oriented programming using C# or similar languages

You will be required to have the following:

Candidate Requirements

.NET and. NETCore development using C#, MVC, HTML, [URL Removed]

Database management and administration

Entity Framework

Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code

Android mobile development with Xamarin and XAML

Source/Version control

Solid principles

Agile mythology

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or related field required.

6-10 years of professional experience.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience developing software systems and web applications.

Experience working in a distributed environment is preferred; large scale distributed systems development experience preferred.

Our Client is a top consulting company focusing on the South African and International market. Our company offerrs the consultant brand-new state of art technology as it is developed.

Send me your updated CV and we can talk about how we can get you in touch.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Xamarin

XAML

C#

Full Stack

Visual Studio

Entity

HTML

MVC

.Net

.NetCore

XMLASP.NET

