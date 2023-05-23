Intel launches Agilex 7 FPGAs with R-Tile

Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group today announced that the Intel Agilex 7 with the R-Tile chiplet is shipping production-qualified devices in volume – bringing customers the first FPGA with PCIe 5.0 and CXL capabilities and the only FPGA with hard intellectual property (IP) supporting these interfaces.

“Customers are demanding cutting-edge technology that offers the scalability and customisation needed to not only efficiently manage current workloads, but also pivot capabilities and functions as their needs evolve,” says Shannon Poulin, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of the Programmable Solutions Group.

“Our Agilex products offer the programmable innovation with the speed, power and capabilities our customers need while providing flexibility and resilience for the future. For example, customers are leveraging R-Tile, with PCIe Gen 5 and CXL, to accelerate software and data analytics, cutting the processing time from hours to minutes.”

Faced with time, budget and power constraints, organisations across industries including data center, telecommunications and financial services, turn to FPGAs as flexible, programmable and efficient solutions. Using Agilex 7 with R-Tile, customers can seamlessly connect their FPGAs with processors, such as 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with the highest bandwidth processor interfaces to accelerate targeted data centre and high performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Agilex 7’s configurable and scalable architecture enables customers to quickly deploy customised technology – at scale with hardware speeds based on their specific needs – to reduce overall design costs and development processes and to expedite execution to achieve optimal data center performance.

Agilex 7 FPGAs with the R-Tile chiplet deliver technology capabilities with two-times faster PCIe 5.0 bandwidth as well as four-times higher CXL bandwidth per port when compared to other competitive FPGA products.

According to a white paper from Meta and the University of Michigan, adding FPGAs with CXL memory to 4th Gen Xeon-based servers while using transparent page placement’s (TPP) efficient page placement improves Linux performance by up to 18%.

Additionally, UnifabriX demonstrated its CXL-enabled Smart Memory Node on multiple performance benchmarks, with one showing a 28% increase in the HPCG (high-performance conjugate gradient) benchmark score while utilising 2-times more 4th Gen Xeon cores for HPC workloads.