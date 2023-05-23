Intermediate .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position will require a magnitude of new exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. We don’t focus on one area of .Net and our solutions dab into a wide range of platforms and environments.
KEY REQUIREMENTS
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
ADDITIONAL
- Must be a South African Citizen
- Must have a valid Driver’s License
- Don’t have a Criminal record
- Don’t have a Fraud record
- Don’t have a Bad Debt record
BENEFICIAL COMPETENCIES
- Agile development
- Scrum and Kanban methodologies
- Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures
- Service Oriented Architecture
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft Sql Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps