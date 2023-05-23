Intermediate .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

May 23, 2023

This position will require a magnitude of new exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. We don’t focus on one area of .Net and our solutions dab into a wide range of platforms and environments.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

  • Microsoft .Net C#
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
  • Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

ADDITIONAL

  • Must be a South African Citizen
  • Must have a valid Driver’s License
  • Don’t have a Criminal record
  • Don’t have a Fraud record
  • Don’t have a Bad Debt record

BENEFICIAL COMPETENCIES

  • Agile development
  • Scrum and Kanban methodologies
  • Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures
  • Service Oriented Architecture



