Intermediate .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position will require a magnitude of new exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. We don’t focus on one area of .Net and our solutions dab into a wide range of platforms and environments.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

ADDITIONAL

Must be a South African Citizen

Must have a valid Driver’s License

Don’t have a Criminal record

Don’t have a Fraud record

Don’t have a Bad Debt record

BENEFICIAL COMPETENCIES

Agile development

Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

Service Oriented Architecture

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

