IT Infrastructure Manager

Top tier company who are market leaders in their field of expertise within Logistics.

Overall Role Purpose:

Accountable for delivering IT services to the country within the agreed budget, quality and timelines by aligning local IT requirements and customer demands with the global IT strategy, ensuring the integrity of IT inventory is maintained

Main tasks and responsibilities:

· Liaise with Head of IT to develop and implement local IT strategies that are appropriate for business needs following vertical and horizontal guidelines and objectives.

· Accounts for functional / operational division results within the country and leads IT-related disciplines which coordinate and control highly strategic activities, initiatives and subjects across the country with significant impact on overall results and/or very high business risk potential

· Leads the IT Infrastructure at country level, provides co-ordination and direction, and interacts with the business in the country to ensure the needs of the business are addressed and issues raised are escalated and resolved

· Accounts for efficient, effective and timely delivery of all IT services and solutions within the country aligned with the strategic needs of the division

· Manages adherence to IT governance mechanisms for the country within divisional and overall company guidelines

· Defines detailed IT roadmaps and migration strategy for applications, in collaboration with others

· Optimizes operational quality and consistency of the IT systems in the country

· Analyzes complex IT issues and improves, changes or adapts existing methods and techniques

· Delivers innovation that influences the way the division is operating, making money or managing people in the country

· Liaises with IT service providers based in the country and in other countries where services may be provided / hosted

· Maintain the integrity of IT assets and inventory with the required stock counts and stock management

· Coordinates all major IT projects including integration projects at the country level

· Directs agreed programs and projects within time, cost and quality constraints, within the country

At least 5 years’ IT Management experience

Minimum 7 years of experience in IT in total

Expected Educational Qualifications

Must have a matric

Relevant University degree in Information Technology

