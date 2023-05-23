IT Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Our client a leading Institution requires an experienced IT Specialist to join their team based in Pretoria.

Qualifications Required:

Degree or 3 year Diploma in IT;

Microsoft Outlook, Remote Desktop and Network support;

Can work in Cpanel and PHP-myadmin

Experience required:

Experience and skills: HTML, Css, Jquery, Php, WordPress, Photoshop, IT support;

At least 2 years experience in IT;

Be able to work with different content management systems;

Be able to convert PSD/PDF to HTML;

E-mail Marketing;

Domain transfers, maintenance and registration;

Duties/Responsibilities:

Manage network performance and availability;

Develop and administer e-learning platforms;

Oversee the development and maintenance of the IT strategic plan;

Maintain computer hardware infrastructure;

Execute IT security management;

Administer IT site infrastructure;

Liaise with users with regards to general matters;

Do configuration management;

Membership management system – implementation and on-going enhancement;

Configuring of core business processes

Content management (maintaining website content, enabling multi-media newsletter

Be a good team player

Be able to troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position