Top tier and market leader in logistics sector requires the services of a skilled IT Officer.
Provide IT Support to all users in the Organisation, managed through the Service Desk to ensure IT and the related Infrastructure is available and supporting business requirements.
IT TECHNICIAN
Overall goals / Typical measures
Internal Customer
? Employees / Users
- Provide IT Support to all Users within company
- Provide the appropriate assistance to all IT Related Issues, and when a resolution is not provided, escalate when applicable
- Troubleshoot issues that are raised to the Service Desk
External Customers
? Service Providers
- Engage with External Service Providers when required, For Example: Network Service Providers, Printing Providers, etc.
Stakeholders
? Internal Users
- Maintain working relationship with Computer Users
? Vendors
- Maintain working relationship with Local IT Vendors / ITS
Process
- To ensure that IT processes and company policy is adhered to.
- To maintain and ensure that IT Infrastructure is available support business requirement
Teamwork
- Contribute to influence a team spirit of effectiveness in the team
Job Requirements
- Understanding and practical experience of the IT requirements within the division
- Proven experience in the management of a team across IT Infrastructure and System Development
- Change management
- Innovation
- Strategic thinking
- Systematic problem solving
- Negotiation skills
- Communication skills and information sharing
Expected years of experience (Minimum)
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in IT related field.
Expected Educational Qualifications
- Matric
- Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Computer science
- Tertiary Education in IT related subjects, For Example: A+, N+, Microsoft Certified
