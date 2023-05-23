IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Overall Role Purpose

Top tier and market leader in logistics sector requires the services of a skilled IT Officer.

Provide IT Support to all users in the Organisation, managed through the Service Desk to ensure IT and the related Infrastructure is available and supporting business requirements.

IT TECHNICIAN

Overall Role Purpose

Provide IT Support to all users in the Organisation, managed through the Service Desk to ensure IT and the related Infrastructure is available and supporting business requirements.

Overall goals / Typical measures

Internal Customer

? Employees / Users

Provide IT Support to all Users within company

Provide the appropriate assistance to all IT Related Issues, and when a resolution is not provided, escalate when applicable

Troubleshoot issues that are raised to the Service Desk

External Customers

? Service Providers

Engage with External Service Providers when required, For Example: Network Service Providers, Printing Providers, etc.

Stakeholders

? Internal Users

Maintain working relationship with Computer Users

? Vendors

Maintain working relationship with Local IT Vendors / ITS

Process

To ensure that IT processes and company policy is adhered to.

To maintain and ensure that IT Infrastructure is available support business requirement

Teamwork

Contribute to influence a team spirit of effectiveness in the team

Job Requirements

Understanding and practical experience of the IT requirements within the division

Proven experience in the management of a team across IT Infrastructure and System Development

Change management

Innovation

Strategic thinking

Systematic problem solving

Negotiation skills

Communication skills and information sharing

Expected years of experience (Minimum)

3 – 5 years’ experience in IT related field.

Expected Educational Qualifications

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Computer science

Tertiary Education in IT related subjects, For Example: A+, N+, Microsoft Certified

Thank you,

Desired Skills:

Service Desk

IT Support

IT Infrastructure

User Support

Learn more/Apply for this position