Lead Software Developer

As Lead Support Engineer, you will have primary responsibility on end-to-end service delivery of IT infrastructure and network to deliver ongoing operational and business initiative outcomes. You will also be supporting your team to effectively plan, design, develop, test and release IT services under your team’s remit. You will be providing technical expertise to plan and to drive changes and problem resolution to deliver exceptional operational services based on enterprise practices and frameworks.

This role reports into the Site Reliability Support function.

The key focus areas of this role are:

Responsible for planning and driving technical changes of IT infrastructure and networkservices in alignment to business and technology outcomes, including related securitychanges.

Be hands-on in designing and implementing solutions to address changes and issues, including coaching and supporting juniors and peers in implementing solutions.

Provide technical oversight and guidance to team members on overall service operations.

Support onboarding of resources and vendor partners for effective delivery of IT infrastructure and network services.

Collaborate and manage relationship with vendor partners, ensuring expected service outcomes and governance processes are observed.

Responsible to implement technical procedures and policies to effectively manage IT infrastructure and network services.

Provide technical coordination of infrastructure and network services on delivery releases across product delivery teams.

Provide support to delivery lead to manage inquiries from customers to promptly worktowards providing a solution to the problems with team members.

Provide support to delivery lead in work estimation and breakdown for timely team delivery.

Assist in making decisions that will improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Develop and maintain relationship with stakeholders, ensuring expected communication processes are observed.

Develop good understanding of company’s IT ecosystem.

Drive towards the realization of enterprise intelligent operations strategy, be an advocate of automation and endorsed practices and frameworks.

Collaborate with product delivery teams to create an environment of collective accountability and continuous progress.

Promote a collaborative team environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and knowledge capture/sharing.

Knowledge

Excellent understanding of IT infrastructure/network and cloud technologies.

Excellent understanding of ITIL and ticketing systems.

Excellent understanding of DevOps and SDLC frameworks.

Excellent understanding of Agile (Scrum/SAFe) frameworks.

Excellent understanding of work and capacity planning, as well as prioritisation.

Strong exposure in working with vendor partners.

Good understanding of CI/CD practices and toolsets.

Good understanding of ISO27001 and security frameworks is highly desirable.

Good understanding and exposure to General Insurance is highly desirable.

Good understanding of IT product management is highly desirable.

Skill and expereince

10+ years of technical implementation experience with relevant focus in IT infrastructureand network.

Excellent skills in system engineering within a large IT operations environment, preferably in financial services.

Excellent skills in service desk (L2/L3) work planning, coordination and solutioning.

Strong exposure to continuous delivery planning, estimation, work breakdown and prioritisation.

Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Excellent understanding of Active Directory.

Ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical audience.

Ability to work with multiple IT product delivery teams.

Ability to leverage Agile-driven toolset such as Jira, Azure DevOps, etc.

Familiarity with modern content management toolset such as Confluence, SharePoint, etc

Behavioural Competencies

Strong passion for site reliability, service delivery, Agile practices, process automation, knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Strong passion for team coaching and leading.

Able to respond to changing priorities and rapidly evolving requirements that may have a direct impact on services to users.

Proactive, self-starter, autonomous, able to work with minimal direction.

Critical thinking, ability to challenge ideas constructively and suggest possible solutions.

Business-minded, pragmatic and result-oriented with sound reasoning skills and the ability to ensure optimal outcomes are achieved.

Collaborative, flexible with a can-do attitude – team focus with the ability to show initiative and do what needs to be done to help deliver team commitments.

Ability to work collaboratively and productively with dispersed teams

Qualifications (Formal study undertaken and completed)

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related Technology discipline preferred.

IT Service Management certification (e.g., ITIL, PMP, etc.) is highly regarded.

Desired Skills:

Agile

devops

ITIL

SDLC frameworks

azure

Sharepoint

L2/L3

PMP

Jira

ISO27001

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client distributes a wide range of innovative insurance products through deep partnerships with some of Australia’s leading brands. Their core products are home and contents insurance, landlord’s insurance, motor insurance, pet insurance and SME insurance. Since they were established in Australia 1999 they have grown rapidly to become an established personal and commercial lines insurer in their local market, being recognised as Large General Insurance Company of the Year at the 2019 and 2021, with over 1.2 million customers and approximately 620 staff who settle over 1,000,000 claims each year.

The successful incumbent will be based in South Afirca and support the Australia operations. Although working remotely, the organisation plans to introduce a hybrid model.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

3G allowance

UPS Battery allowance

Provident Fund

Gym

Learn more/Apply for this position