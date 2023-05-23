Linux Systems Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Linux and Operations Administrator to join our team. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to support and enhance our operations, troubleshoot issues, and implement efficient solutions.

Requirements

3 Years Experience

Course in Linux system administration and networking.

Cisco Qualifications would be an advantage

Solid understanding of Linux-based operating systems (e.g., Ubuntu, CentOS) and command-line tools.

Knowledge of using ARP

Experience with server virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, KVM).

Proficiency in scripting languages such as Bash, Python, or Perl.

Familiarity with configuration management tools like Ansible or Puppet.

Knowledge of networking protocols and services (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Responsibilities:

Install, configure, and maintain Linux servers and operating systems.

Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure high availability.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls.

Implement security measures, including firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

Perform system backups and recovery.

Deploy and maintain applications and services on Linux servers.

Manage virtualization technologies, such as VMware or KVM.

Monitor and optimize server and network infrastructure.

Collaborate with the team to plan and execute infrastructure expansion and upgrades.

Ensure compliance with relevant policies and procedures.

Develop and maintain automation scripts to streamline system administration tasks.

Implement configuration management tools like Ansible or Puppet.

Automate monitoring, alerting, and reporting processes.

Continuously improve operational efficiency through automation.

Investigate and resolve system and network issues in a timely manner.

Provide technical support to internal users, addressing hardware and software problems.

Collaborate with vendors and external support teams for issue resolution.

Document troubleshooting procedures and maintain knowledge base.

Desired Skills:

linux

operation admin

cisco

