Manual Tester at Reverside

Job Title: Manual Tester
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Manual Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Manual Tester will be responsible for defining and implementing the manual testing strategy and test cases for various solutions. The ideal candidate possesses a solid understanding of software testing fundamentals, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- Testing (manual)
- Define & implement the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)
- Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)
- Develop & implement manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution
- Execute testing processes for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyse results)
- Provide real time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process
- Review & monitor system stability, resilience etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production
- Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery
- Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing
Must Have Skills:
- Understanding of Software Development and Testing Processes.
- Experience with Test Case Design and Execution.
- Proficient in executing test cases accurately and recording the results.
- Defect Tracking and Management tools.
Desired Skills:
- C# or JAVA
- Selenium
- Manual Tester
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]