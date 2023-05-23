Manual Tester at Reverside

Job Title: Manual Tester

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Manual Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Manual Tester will be responsible for defining and implementing the manual testing strategy and test cases for various solutions. The ideal candidate possesses a solid understanding of software testing fundamentals, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Testing (manual)

Define & implement the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)

Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)

Develop & implement manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution

Execute testing processes for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyse results)

Provide real time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Review & monitor system stability, resilience etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production

Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery

Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing

Must Have Skills:

Understanding of Software Development and Testing Processes.

Experience with Test Case Design and Execution.

Proficient in executing test cases accurately and recording the results.

Defect Tracking and Management tools.

Desired Skills:

C# or JAVA

Selenium

Manual Tester

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position