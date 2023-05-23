Manual Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

May 23, 2023

Job Title: Manual Tester

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Manual Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Manual Tester will be responsible for defining and implementing the manual testing strategy and test cases for various solutions. The ideal candidate possesses a solid understanding of software testing fundamentals, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Testing (manual)
  • Define & implement the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)
  • Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)
  • Develop & implement manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution
  • Execute testing processes for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyse results)
  • Provide real time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process
  • Review & monitor system stability, resilience etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production
  • Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery
  • Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing

Must Have Skills:

  • Understanding of Software Development and Testing Processes.
  • Experience with Test Case Design and Execution.
  • Proficient in executing test cases accurately and recording the results.
  • Defect Tracking and Management tools.

Desired Skills:

  • C# or JAVA
  • Selenium
  • Manual Tester
  • Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

