Master Data Management Specialist

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and managing the Masterdata and Reference data in a secure manner, with adequate quality checks as per organisation group and its stakeholders.

Develop the standardized approach for managing the Bank’s Reference data.

To develop and maintain one point of reference for critical information

To enable the improvement of Reference data capability by developing and training relevant stakeholders in all aspects of Reference data (e.g. Updating data that is used by various business units)

To create, maintain and integrate a Master and Reference data environment that enables sharing and standardisation of business information.

Work closely with the business units within the bank, the project development teams and the user community to ensure that master and reference data requirements are addressed and quality metrics are agreed.

Define requirements with regards to Enterprise reference data management implementation supporting software and security roles and structures to enable the usage of the tool set.

To play an oversight role in the remediation of reference and master data issues

To develop and manage stakeholder relations effectively in order to promote reference and master data awareness across the organisation and support reliable decision making

To monitor, measure and report the Master and Reference data quality levels to ensure the correct information is retained.

To proactively broaden knowledge of Master and Reference data and apply new knowledge, technologies and skills for the benefit of organisation

To actively participate in processes that aim to continuously improve systems, processes and procedure as they relate to Master and Reference data

Desired Skills:

Analysis and problem solving

Effective Communication

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent;

– A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a data management environment

Competencies:

– Analysis and problem solving

– Planning and organising

– Service and stakeholder focus

– Conceptual thinking

– Drive for results

– Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position