Network Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Require a hands oneskilled resource that has good understanding (not expert level (L2) of ITInfrastructure, IT Networks, Security (FW, IPS, EPS), Microsoft Applicationsand SQL DB- with the objective to take over the position of a resource that ispresently working in the Company’s Operations Desk
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Minimum 4 – 5 years’ experience in a L2 – All Rounder IT Network and Application support role.
– IT Operations Desk
– Solid understanding of Microsoft Applications
– Application Support of Office 365
– Solid understanding of SQL Databases
– Operating Software experience
– Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
– Solid and good understanding of Firewalls
– Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
– Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
– Microsoft Windows Servers
– Microsoft Office
– TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
– Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments
– VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
– Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
– Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture
– Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
– Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
– Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
– LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
– VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
– Antivirus
– L1 – L2 support that handles the tickets that L1 routes to them.
– Ability to resolve complicated ICT problems that the relevant L1 resource escalates to L2.
– Have an in-depth understanding of all Company’s Application and Systems incident resolution.
– Experience and ability to Create and update the Company’s IT knowledge base, detailed documentation, providing training, and also reporting incident trending analysis.
Additional functions also include:
– Advanced Troubleshooting/resolution
– Batch/infrastructure monitoring
– Configuration Management
– Process Automation (RPA)
– Root Cause Analysis
– Incident Analysis/Trending
