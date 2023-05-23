Network Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Require a hands oneskilled resource that has good understanding (not expert level (L2) of ITInfrastructure, IT Networks, Security (FW, IPS, EPS), Microsoft Applicationsand SQL DB- with the objective to take over the position of a resource that ispresently working in the Company’s Operations Desk

Desired Skills:

SQL Database

IT Operations Desk

IT Network and Application Support

Microsoft Applications

Office 365

Cisco Firewall

Windows

LAN

NETFLOW

SNMP

IPSLA

VPN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Minimum 4 – 5 years’ experience in a L2 – All Rounder IT Network and Application support role.

– IT Operations Desk

– Solid understanding of Microsoft Applications

– Application Support of Office 365

– Solid understanding of SQL Databases

– Operating Software experience

– Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies

– Solid and good understanding of Firewalls

– Strong knowledge of Windows operating system

– Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.

– Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

– Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

– TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

– Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments

– VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

– Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

– Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture

– Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

– Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

– Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

– LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

– VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

– Antivirus

– L1 – L2 support that handles the tickets that L1 routes to them.

– Ability to resolve complicated ICT problems that the relevant L1 resource escalates to L2.

– Have an in-depth understanding of all Company’s Application and Systems incident resolution.

– Experience and ability to Create and update the Company’s IT knowledge base, detailed documentation, providing training, and also reporting incident trending analysis.

Additional functions also include:

– Advanced Troubleshooting/resolution

– Batch/infrastructure monitoring

– Configuration Management

– Process Automation (RPA)

– Root Cause Analysis

– Incident Analysis/Trending

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

