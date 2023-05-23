Position technology as a teammate to unlock productivity

Sales organisations that actively position technology as sellers’ “teammate” rather than just another tool will unlock seller productivity and enable high-quality deals, according to Gartner.

“A new approach that marries technology advances with the distinctive abilities that human sellers bring to a deal is required to adapt to customers’ changing needs and drive real commercial outcomes,” says Robert Blaisdell, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice. “The tech revolution isn’t about giving sellers more technology, it’s about giving technology more responsibility.

“New technologies, such as generative AI and digital humans, have the potential to transform the role of the seller. Sales leaders will need to rethink how to meet buyers’ inflated digital expectations. Those who don’t risk distancing themselves from buyers and leaving real money on the table.”

Sales is at a turning point

While sellers are often the CSO’s most obvious option to help buyers through dysfunction to reach their goals, they’re also the most expensive. The tight labour market, administrative burden of overinvesting in the wrong technologies, and the persistent skills gap renders this approach ineffective.

Organisations can finally move beyond simple automation and assisted selling to true augmented selling, where technology plays an active role in the design and execution of the sales process. As technology becomes fully embedded over time, sellers can lean on technology as their teammate to delegate tasks associated with lead generation or basic customer interactions.

Generative AI, in particular, has the power to automatically generate and personalize sales content based on the customer and their current needs, with sellers only needing to view the output.

Accentuate human superpowers to win deals and do what tech can’t

While a high percentage of buyers report preferring a rep-free experience, this preference is at odds with what makes for a high-quality deal.

Buyers who receive validation that a purchase feels right for them are 30% more likely to complete an ambitious or premium purchase that lived up to expectations. Gartner calls this Value Affirmation, and buyers that engage with a human during the purchase process are 2,3-times more likely to experience it.

“Value affirmation’s importance in enabling high-quality deals highlights how feelings matter just as much as facts for today’s B2B buyers,” says Alice Walmesley, director: advisory in the Gartner Sales Practice.

The best sellers intuitively have the ability to infer buyers’ unspoken beliefs, feelings and intentions to predict and influence buyer behaviour. Technology comes in to free up sellers’ time, so they can better catch these innately human feelings.

“CSOs can coach core performers accordingly and ensure technology unlocks their sellers’ potential to be more human than ever,” says Walmesley . “Progressive sales organizations are shifting their mindsets from a technology versus human approach, to a technology and human approach, where each entity brings out the best in one another to complete high-quality deals.”