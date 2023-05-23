Power Bi Developer

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Power BI Developer. It will be report work but there is also the option of going to the office should the candidate prefer an office setting.

The main objective of this position is to develop and maintain a number of report for the specific department. It will be Technical and sustainability reports as well as Asset Strategy and Reliability documentation.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Sustainability

Strategy

Reliability

