Project Manager – Gauteng Dainfern

Job Purpose:

Assist with the successful end to end planning, execution and delivery of projects, to the required business objectives within the constraints of time, cost and quality.

Education:

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);

Certification or Accreditation in a Recognised Project Methodology (Agile, Prince2/PMBOK) (Essential);

3year Degree or Diploma in Project management (Advantageous)

Experience:

3 or more years’ experience in the discipline of Project Management (Essential);

Experience in Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Project Management

