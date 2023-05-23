Project Manager – Gauteng Dainfern

Job Purpose:
Assist with the successful end to end planning, execution and delivery of projects, to the required business objectives within the constraints of time, cost and quality.
Education:
Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);
Certification or Accreditation in a Recognised Project Methodology (Agile, Prince2/PMBOK) (Essential);
3year Degree or Diploma in Project management (Advantageous)
Experience:
3 or more years’ experience in the discipline of Project Management (Essential);
Experience in Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Project Management