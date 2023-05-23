Project Manager (Laboratory) – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 23, 2023

6 Month contract for a Facilities Project Manager

Must have a Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Built Environment) NQF 7 (non negotiable)

Project Management Certificate

Drivers Licence

5 Years infrastructure / project experience

Project scheduling and budgeting

manage and execute all designs (civil, structural, mechanical etc.)

Change and risk management

Decommissioning

Transportation

Solutions management

Desired Skills:

  • Budgeting
  • Engineering
  • Infrastructure
  • Management
  • Project Costing
  • Project Planning

About The Employer:

Based in Pretoria

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Overtime

