Project Manager (Laboratory)

6 Month contract for a Facilities Project Manager

Must have a Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Built Environment) NQF 7 (non negotiable)

Project Management Certificate

Drivers Licence

5 Years infrastructure / project experience

Project scheduling and budgeting

manage and execute all designs (civil, structural, mechanical etc.)

Change and risk management

Decommissioning

Transportation

Solutions management

Desired Skills:

Budgeting

Engineering

Infrastructure

Management

Project Costing

Project Planning

About The Employer:

Based in Pretoria

Employer & Job Benefits:

Overtime

Learn more/Apply for this position