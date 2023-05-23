Python Developer

The Developer will be responsible for the Operations Team database architecture, data flow and data processes. This includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for client and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL are therefore essential. Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Report Automation & Systematization:

Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.

Optimize table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.

Optimize stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.

Build data pipelines to feed reports and reporting systems.

Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation using stored procedures and Python scripting.

Integrate systems data communication layer.

Web Development:

Create data driven web pages using APIs, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Build data visualisations using charting APIs.

Build self-service and dynamic reports.

Python:

Data analysis and reporting using Python Pandas, Numpy and Plotly

Python web frameworks

ETL scripting

Create and add to existing in-house Python Modules

Automate data quality checks.

General:

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects.

Process documentation and version control

Systems and framework implementation

Handle ad hoc data query investigations.

Data maintenance and governance

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Mathematics/Statistics/Business Science/Actuarial)

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL

KEY COMPETENCIES

Outstanding organization skills

Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written.

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented.

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives.

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ

Energetic problem-solver

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance.

Desired Skills:

Python Development

numpy

ETL

Financial Services

