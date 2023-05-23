Quantum computing breakthrough for computational fluid dynamics in jet engines

Nvidia, Rolls-Royce and Classiq, a quantum software company, have announced a quantum computing breakthrough aimed at bringing ever-increasing efficiency to jet engines.

Using Nvidia’s quantum computing platform, the companies have designed and simulated the world’s largest quantum computing circuit for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) – a circuit that measures 10-million layers deep with 39 qubits.

By using GPUs, Rolls-Royce is preparing for a quantum future despite the limitations of today’s quantum computers, which only support circuits a few layers deep.

Rolls-Royce plans to use the new circuit on its journey to quantum advantage in CFD for modeling the performance of jet engine designs in simulations that use both classical and quantum computing methods.

Such breakthroughs are important to Rolls-Royce, a world leader in the aviation industry, in its work to build state-of-the-art jet engines that support the energy transition with more sustainable aviation.

“Designing jet engines, which are one of the most complicated devices on earth, is expensive and computationally challenging,” says Ian Buck, vice-president of hyperscale and HPC at Nvidia. “Nvidia’s quantum computing platform gives Rolls-Royce a potential path to tackle these problems head-on while accelerating its research and future development of more efficient jet engines.”

Leigh Lapworth, computational science fellow at Rolls-Royce, comments: “Applying both classical and quantum computing methods directly to the challenge of designing jet engines will help us accelerate our processes and perform more sophisticated calculations.”

Rolls-Royce and its partner, Israel-based Classiq, designed the circuit using Classiq’s synthesis engine and then simulated it using Nvidia(r) A100 Tensor Core GPUs. The speed and scale of the process was made possible by Nvidia cuQuantum, a software development kit that includes optimized libraries and tools to speed up quantum computing workflows.

Nvidia Grace Hopper accelerates quantum computing

Nvidia offers a unified computing platform for speeding breakthroughs in quantum research and development across disciplines. The Nvidia Grace Hopper Superchip, which combines the groundbreaking performance of Nvidia Hopper architecture GPUs with the versatility of the Nvidia Grace CPUs, is ideally designed for giant-scale quantum simulation workloads.

Additionally, its high-speed, low-latency Nvidia NVLink(r)-C2C interconnect makes classical systems built with the superchip optimally suited to link to quantum processors, or QPUs. With a total 600Gb of fast-accessible memory per node, Grace Hopper enables the quantum ecosystem to push these simulations to an even larger scale.

A strategic bridge to the quantum future, Grace Hopper powers DGX Quantum, the world’s first GPU-accelerated quantum computing system combining quantum computing with state-of-the-art classical computing. Nvidia also provides developers with Nvidia CUDA(r) Quantum, a robust open-source programming model that links GPUs and QPUs.