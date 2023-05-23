Senior SharePoint Administrator and Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced professional to join their team as a Senior Microsoft SharePoint Administrator and Developer. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of Microsoft SharePoint and extensive experience in SharePoint Online migration. This role requires a combination of technical expertise, project management skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Roles and Responsibilities
SharePoint Administration:
- Administer, configure, and maintain SharePoint environments, including SharePoint Online, ensuring optimal performance, security, and availability
- Monitor and troubleshoot SharePoint-related issues, including system performance, user access, and permissions
- Develop and maintain SharePoint disaster recovery and backup strategies
SharePoint Development:
- Design, develop, and deploy custom SharePoint solutions, including web parts, workflows, and applications, using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools
- Customize SharePoint sites and templates to meet business requirements, ensuring an intuitive user experience
- Develop and implement SharePoint integration with other systems and platforms, such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and third-party applications
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, design solutions, and provide technical guidance on SharePoint development projects
SharePoint Online Migration:
- Lead the planning and execution of SharePoint Online migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition from on-premises or File share environments
- Assess existing SharePoint environments and identify migration strategies, including data migration,
Documentation and Training:
- Document SharePoint configurations, customizations, and development processes to maintain an up-to-date knowledge base
- Provide training and guidance to end users and stakeholders on SharePoint best practices, features, and functionality
Experience:
- Relevant qualifications in computer science, information systems, or a related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience as a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, experience with SharePoint Online migrations
- Strong proficiency in SharePoint administration, configuration, and maintenance
- Extensive experience in SharePoint development, including customization using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools
- Solid understanding of SharePoint Online migration strategies, best practices, and tools
- In-depth knowledge of SharePoint integration with Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and other platforms
- Strong knowledge of SharePoint architecture, administration, and development, including SharePoint Framework (SPFx) and PowerShell scripting
- Excellent project management and problem-solving skills
- Strong communication and collaboration abilities, with the capacity to work effectively in cross-functional teams
