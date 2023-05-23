Senior SharePoint Administrator and Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced professional to join their team as a Senior Microsoft SharePoint Administrator and Developer. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of Microsoft SharePoint and extensive experience in SharePoint Online migration. This role requires a combination of technical expertise, project management skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Roles and Responsibilities

SharePoint Administration:

Administer, configure, and maintain SharePoint environments, including SharePoint Online, ensuring optimal performance, security, and availability

Monitor and troubleshoot SharePoint-related issues, including system performance, user access, and permissions

Develop and maintain SharePoint disaster recovery and backup strategies

SharePoint Development:

Design, develop, and deploy custom SharePoint solutions, including web parts, workflows, and applications, using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools

Customize SharePoint sites and templates to meet business requirements, ensuring an intuitive user experience

Develop and implement SharePoint integration with other systems and platforms, such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and third-party applications

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, design solutions, and provide technical guidance on SharePoint development projects

SharePoint Online Migration:

Lead the planning and execution of SharePoint Online migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition from on-premises or File share environments

Assess existing SharePoint environments and identify migration strategies, including data migration,

Documentation and Training:

Document SharePoint configurations, customizations, and development processes to maintain an up-to-date knowledge base

Provide training and guidance to end users and stakeholders on SharePoint best practices, features, and functionality

Experience:

Relevant qualifications in computer science, information systems, or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, experience with SharePoint Online migrations

Strong proficiency in SharePoint administration, configuration, and maintenance

Extensive experience in SharePoint development, including customization using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools

Solid understanding of SharePoint Online migration strategies, best practices, and tools

In-depth knowledge of SharePoint integration with Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and other platforms

Strong knowledge of SharePoint architecture, administration, and development, including SharePoint Framework (SPFx) and PowerShell scripting

Excellent project management and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities, with the capacity to work effectively in cross-functional teams

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a SharePoint Administrator and Developer

experience with SharePoint Online migrations

Strong proficiency in SharePoint administration/configuration/maintenance

Extensive experience in SharePoint development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position