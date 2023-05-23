Senior Software Developer (C# / .NET JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, based in Johannesburg, is an expert in enhancing business processes and trusted digital onboarding solution provider for financial services and offer unique technological solutions and world-class biometric facial recognition software. They are looking for a talented Senior Software Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for software engineering and possess mature senior engineering capabilities. You must also have a degree in Computer Science or related Software Engineering discipline and certification as a Microsoft Stack Developer.

DUTIES:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

Translate business requirements and objectives into technical applications and solutions.

Develop solutions to improve performance, security, and scalability of systems.

Perform maintenance tasks on existing systems.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs and devise appropriate solutions.

Coach and mentor junior developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in C#, .NET Framework, MSSQL, Web Services, and understanding of HTML and CSS.

Direct experience with the latest software design patterns.

Proficient in API creation and integration, including REST and SOAP.

Solid experience with security within software solutions.

Direct experience in working with Open Banking/Open data protocols and services. Knowledge of FAPI is a bonus.

Knowledge and experience using MS Azure Cloud Services is advantageous.

Knowledge and experience of DevOps techniques, including CI/CD, is essential.

Knowledge of Web security, Microservices, and Rabbit MQ is advantageous.

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or a related software engineering discipline.

Certification as a Microsoft Stack developer.

6 years of experience in software development.

At least 4 years of experience as a Senior Software Engineer.

A demonstrable track record of delivering high quality, value adding software solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive attitude.

Quick learning ability.

Problem solver and analytical thinker.

Good team player.

Excellent communication skills.

Time and task management skills.

Takes initiative.

Broad technical experience.

