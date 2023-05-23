Senior Software Developer (Research and Development)

May 23, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and test software solutions based on business requirements
  • Identifying new and emerging technologies that can benefit the organization
  • Developing prototypes and proof of concepts using these technologies to ensure they will suite the needs
    of the organization
  • Ensuring all developed solutions are cost effective and conform to organizational standards, including those dictated by certification and security requirements
  • Working with other developers & engineers to deliver on proposed solutions
  • Working with business stakeholders to understand their needs and design solutions to solve those needs
  • Upskilling on new technologies and staying up to date with modern technologies
  • Selecting the potential technologies for implementation to solve unique business challenges
  • Providing guidance to others on the implementation of new technologies
  • Ensuring accurate project tracking & reporting
  • Performing other duties as assigned

Technical Requirements :

  • C# & .NET (Framework & Core)
  • MS SQL Server (other RDB experience beneficial)
  • Web and Desktop based application development
  • Application web service development
  • ORM experience (Entity Framework preferred)
  • Public Cloud experience (Microsoft Azure preferred)
  • CICD experience (beneficial)
  • Experience implementing software design patterns

Qualifications

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
  • Minimum of 7 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the year’ of experience is only a roughguideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Software Design
  • Software Engineering
  • Web Frameworks

About The Employer:

An international freight forwarding company is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

