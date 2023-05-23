Senior Software Developer (Research and Development)

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and test software solutions based on business requirements

Identifying new and emerging technologies that can benefit the organization

Developing prototypes and proof of concepts using these technologies to ensure they will suite the needs

of the organization

of the organization Ensuring all developed solutions are cost effective and conform to organizational standards, including those dictated by certification and security requirements

Working with other developers & engineers to deliver on proposed solutions

Working with business stakeholders to understand their needs and design solutions to solve those needs

Upskilling on new technologies and staying up to date with modern technologies

Selecting the potential technologies for implementation to solve unique business challenges

Providing guidance to others on the implementation of new technologies

Ensuring accurate project tracking & reporting

Performing other duties as assigned

Technical Requirements :



C# & .NET (Framework & Core)

MS SQL Server (other RDB experience beneficial)

Web and Desktop based application development

Application web service development

ORM experience (Entity Framework preferred)

Public Cloud experience (Microsoft Azure preferred)

CICD experience (beneficial)

Experience implementing software design patterns



Qualifications



BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Minimum of 7 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the year’ of experience is only a roughguideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Computer Software Design

Software Engineering

Web Frameworks

About The Employer:

An international freight forwarding company is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position