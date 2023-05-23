Senior Technical Solutions Analalyst – Gauteng Midrand

May 23, 2023

Our IT giant is looking for a Senior Technical Solutions Analyst for a 12 month Contract!

The main objective of the Senior Technical/Solutions Analyst is to ensure that all development requirements together with its counterpart deliverables are met on-time, within budget, and right first time, to ensure complete Customer Satisfaction. The Technical Analyst Lead reports into the Product Manager
Outputs:

Consultancy services

  • Attend Technical and application functional meetings.
  • Document solutions
  • Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions.
  • Visit client sites and gather application requirements

Technical Analyst

  • Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
  • Create functional solutions with the customer.
  • Advise and document improved system processes.
  • Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the system process and its metrics
  • Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

Coding

  • Write technical specifications.
  • Handover documentation to service lines
  • Assist with ad-hoc development requests
  • Code review
  • Debugging and analysis

Systems analysis and design

  • Analyzing platform and application inside and outside the BU for solution recommendations
  • Solution design process flows
  • Solution design architectural overview
  • Documenting system integrations
  • Leading and applying the necessary security protocols for production implementation

Application & Technical Operations

  • Provide 3rd line operations support where issues are identified.
  • Facilitate P1/P2 global outages and ensure communications are drafted and distributed to relevant stakeholders as per the defined process
  • Investigate when incidents occur, document, and convey these to developers, ensuring that solution permanently resolve root courses that courses the incident
  • Engage with client and incident management teams in the avoidance of interruption (pro-active problem management), i.e., via a trend analysis of important services or historical incidents.
  • Escalates and document bugs, queries, and issues, which require development solutions for resolutions.

Education

  • Matric Certificate
  • Service Analyst experience in an IT support environment.
  • ITIL V3 Foundation
  • 2-3 experience working on Vodacom Systems advantageous
  • 2 yrs + working in a application/solutions architect role
  • Strong technical development background (PHP , Python , Java , Java Script
  • API interface documentation and design ( REST ,JSON)
  • 4yrs + as a lead IT specialist
  • Architectural viewpoint modelling
  • Knowledge of security protocols and platforms advantageous
  • Good working knowledge of MS office, Word, Excel, Visio, and outlook

Desired Skills:

  • REST
  • Python
  • PHP

