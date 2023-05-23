Senior Technical Solutions Analalyst – Gauteng Midrand

Our IT giant is looking for a Senior Technical Solutions Analyst for a 12 month Contract!

The main objective of the Senior Technical/Solutions Analyst is to ensure that all development requirements together with its counterpart deliverables are met on-time, within budget, and right first time, to ensure complete Customer Satisfaction. The Technical Analyst Lead reports into the Product Manager

Outputs:



Consultancy services

Attend Technical and application functional meetings.

Document solutions

Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions.

Visit client sites and gather application requirements

Technical Analyst

Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Create functional solutions with the customer.

Advise and document improved system processes.

Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the system process and its metrics

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

Coding

Write technical specifications.

Handover documentation to service lines

Assist with ad-hoc development requests

Code review

Debugging and analysis

Systems analysis and design

Analyzing platform and application inside and outside the BU for solution recommendations

Solution design process flows

Solution design architectural overview

Documenting system integrations

Leading and applying the necessary security protocols for production implementation

Application & Technical Operations

Provide 3rd line operations support where issues are identified.

Facilitate P1/P2 global outages and ensure communications are drafted and distributed to relevant stakeholders as per the defined process

Investigate when incidents occur, document, and convey these to developers, ensuring that solution permanently resolve root courses that courses the incident

Engage with client and incident management teams in the avoidance of interruption (pro-active problem management), i.e., via a trend analysis of important services or historical incidents.

Escalates and document bugs, queries, and issues, which require development solutions for resolutions.

Education

Matric Certificate

Service Analyst experience in an IT support environment.

ITIL V3 Foundation

2-3 experience working on Vodacom Systems advantageous

2 yrs + working in a application/solutions architect role

Strong technical development background (PHP , Python , Java , Java Script

API interface documentation and design ( REST ,JSON)

4yrs + as a lead IT specialist

Architectural viewpoint modelling

Knowledge of security protocols and platforms advantageous

Good working knowledge of MS office, Word, Excel, Visio, and outlook

Desired Skills:

REST

Python

PHP

