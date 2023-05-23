Senior Technical Solutions Analalyst – Gauteng Midrand

Our IT giant is looking for a Senior Technical Solutions Analyst for a 12 month Contract!
The main objective of the Senior Technical/Solutions Analyst is to ensure that all development requirements together with its counterpart deliverables are met on-time, within budget, and right first time, to ensure complete Customer Satisfaction. The Technical Analyst Lead reports into the Product Manager
Outputs:
Consultancy services
- Attend Technical and application functional meetings.
- Document solutions
- Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions.
- Visit client sites and gather application requirements
Technical Analyst
- Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
- Create functional solutions with the customer.
- Advise and document improved system processes.
- Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the system process and its metrics
- Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
Coding
- Write technical specifications.
- Handover documentation to service lines
- Assist with ad-hoc development requests
- Code review
- Debugging and analysis
Systems analysis and design
- Analyzing platform and application inside and outside the BU for solution recommendations
- Solution design process flows
- Solution design architectural overview
- Documenting system integrations
- Leading and applying the necessary security protocols for production implementation
Application & Technical Operations
- Provide 3rd line operations support where issues are identified.
- Facilitate P1/P2 global outages and ensure communications are drafted and distributed to relevant stakeholders as per the defined process
- Investigate when incidents occur, document, and convey these to developers, ensuring that solution permanently resolve root courses that courses the incident
- Engage with client and incident management teams in the avoidance of interruption (pro-active problem management), i.e., via a trend analysis of important services or historical incidents.
- Escalates and document bugs, queries, and issues, which require development solutions for resolutions.
Education
- Matric Certificate
- Service Analyst experience in an IT support environment.
- ITIL V3 Foundation
- 2-3 experience working on Vodacom Systems advantageous
- 2 yrs + working in a application/solutions architect role
- Strong technical development background (PHP , Python , Java , Java Script
- API interface documentation and design ( REST ,JSON)
- 4yrs + as a lead IT specialist
- Architectural viewpoint modelling
- Knowledge of security protocols and platforms advantageous
- Good working knowledge of MS office, Word, Excel, Visio, and outlook
Desired Skills:
- REST
- Python
- PHP