We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Test Analyst to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a permanent position with opportunities for growth and advancement.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- ISTQB
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools, etc.
- Building and maintain regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured, etc.)
- Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).
Other Technologies: Jira
Work environment:
- Contract position: (Full time; hybrid)
- Location preference: (Johannesburg)
- Type of role: (Permanent)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML