Senior Test Analyst

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Test Analyst to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a permanent position with opportunities for growth and advancement.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

ISTQB

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools, etc.

Building and maintain regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured, etc.)

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira

Work environment:

Contract position: (Full time; hybrid)

Location preference: (Johannesburg)

Type of role: (Permanent)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position