Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 23, 2023

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Test Analyst to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a permanent position with opportunities for growth and advancement.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ISTQB

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools, etc.

  • Building and maintain regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured, etc.)

  • Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira

Work environment:

  • Contract position: (Full time; hybrid)

  • Location preference: (Johannesburg)

  • Type of role: (Permanent)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position